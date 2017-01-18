The fifth annual Diversity Abroad Conference, “Embracing the Future of Global Education,” will be hosted by the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis March 19-22.

The conference will convene education, public and private sector leaders along with students, all of whom are dedicated to ensuring equitable access to global educational opportunities. This event is the most comprehensive forum on access, diversity, equity and inclusion for the field of international education and will include sessions of relevance for faculty, administrators and professionals who work in higher education.

This conference may be of particular interest to faculty interested or experienced in leading off-campus courses, staff working in offices that collaborate with the Office of Study Abroad and anyone with an interest in diversity and equity work in higher education.

The Office of Study Abroad has co-funding opportunities available for interested faculty and staff. Attendees can apply for full conference participation or one-day access. Contact Emerald Tribuno in the Office of Study Abroad for more information. Inquiries submitted prior to Jan. 27 will be eligible for the early bird rate.