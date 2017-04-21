In conjunction with April National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the National Week of the Young Child (April 23-29), the University of St. Thomas Child Development Center community is reaching out to the children in crisis served by Project Baby Bottoms, a local project dedicated to providing low-income areas and families with diapers and wipes.

The Child Development Center is accepting donations of new disposable diapers (all sizes) and diaper wipes. Cribs designated for donations will be located at Dorsey Way on the second floor of the Anderson Student Center and the Child Development Center, located at Grand and Finn avenues, both on the St. Paul campus.

Donations will be accepted Monday, April 24, through noon on Friday, April 28.

The generosity of the campus community in previous years has helped designated organizations in their efforts to supply needy families with these materials. The CDC staff thanks the campus community for its continued support in outreach to those in need.

In addition, the CDC will commemorate the week by giving Kisses on the Quad. Children and staff from the center will be on the lower quad on Wednesday, April 26, from 10-11:30 a.m. to give special kisses (of the chocolate variety, of course).