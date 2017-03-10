Are you graduating this coming May? Would you like to carry your country’s flag in the commencement ceremony? Students graduating in May are eligible to carry their country’s flag in the commencement procession. Commencement will be held Saturday, May 20.

Any University of St. Thomas student who was born in, has citizenship of or is a first-generation immigrant from a country outside of the United States should be allowed to carry the flag of their home country. This includes international students studying at the University of St. Thomas on a nonimmigrant visa, permanent residents, asylees, refugees or U.S. citizens.

Note to law students: Flags are placed on the stage prior to the ceremony, so you will not be able to carry your country flag for commencement. Please do not complete this form.

Requests are a first-come, first-served basis. Only one student per country per ceremony will be allowed to carry that country’s flag. If you would like to represent your country the request link will be available starting Thursday, March 16, at 11:59 a.m. The deadline to request to carry your flag is Saturday, April 1, at midnight.

If you have questions, contact OISS via email, call (651-962-6650) or stop by the office in the Anderson Student Center, Room 218.