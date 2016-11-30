Twenty-three off-campus merchants now accept Tommie eXpress. Some of the most recent additions include Black Coffee & Waffle Bar, Highland Grill and Plums.

Effective Dec. 1, the Grand Avenue Sinclair gas stations will no longer participate in the university’s off-campus merchant program.

The full list of those who accept Tommie eXpress, including on-campus merchants, is available online.

The eXpress account is a debit spending program available to registered St. Thomas students, faculty and staff. The account is administered by the Card Office, and the account owner spends the account funds at various on- and off-campus merchants via the Tommie eXpress card (St. Thomas ID card).

Funds are added to your card via GET funds, which is an online tool and a free mobile app that St. Thomas eXpress account holders can use to manage their account funds anytime, anywhere.

For more information about GET and to download the mobile app for iPhone or Android visit the Card Office website.