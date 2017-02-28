The St. Thomas campus community is invited to join friends and colleagues at the annual Faculty and Staff Years-of-Service Celebration on Tuesday, April 4.

The campus will celebrate faculty and staff years-of-service anniversaries – ranging from five to 45 years – with the University of St. Thomas from 3-4:30 p.m. in the James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall, Anderson Student Center.

A recognition ceremony will highlight the event.

The celebration will be a mix-and-mingle social reception with food and beverages.

Questions can be directed to the Office of Human Resources.