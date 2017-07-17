St. Thomas will host a farmers market every Friday during the summer, beginning July 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on John P. Monahan Plaza adjacent to the Anderson Student Center.

Produce may be purchased at a low cost, with proceeds going toward supporting the stewardship science efforts of St. Thomas students.

Students are growing and selling this produce as part of the St. Thomas Stewardship Science Project, an initiative that combines agricultural research, educational opportunities and community service. All produce sold at the farmers market is chemical free and grown in the Stewardship Garden on south campus, as well as two community sites.

Produce available for sale includes tomatoes, zucchini, potatoes, green beans, collard greens, kale and various herbs (basil, dill, parsley, cilantro, chives). Selection will vary each week, depending on what is in season.

To reduce waste and promote stewardship in the local community, a portion of the leftover produce will be sold to Dining Services and the rest will be donated to a food shelf.

Visitors to the farmers market are encouraged to bring reusable bags to carry home their purchases.