Civil rights leader, former Obama White House adviser and CNN correspondent Van Jones will be among the keynote presenters at the 29th Annual Forum on Workplace Inclusion.

The conference runs March 28-30 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. It will bring together more than 1,300 participants from 40 states, 11 countries and more than 300 organizations and companies.

Registration at greatly reduced rates is now open for St. Thomas faculty and staff. Contact the forum office at (651) 962-4377 for registration rates and instructions, or visit the forum’s website for more details about the conference.

A Yale-educated attorney who has written two New York Times bestsellers, Jones will discuss and moderate a discussion on “Leading in a Time of Fear and Polarization” at the forum’s general session. Other key presenters include Tiffany Jana, founder of a Virginia-based diversity and inclusion firm and author of Overcoming Bias, and Subha V. Barry, general manager of Working Mother Media.

The theme of this year’s conference is “ALL IN! Workplace Cultures of INclusion.” The forum is designed for professionals who manage a diverse workforce, are responsible for diversity and inclusion initiatives within organizations of all sizes or work with multicultural clientele.

In addition to general sessions, in-depth seminars and dozens of concurrent sessions led by experts in diversity and inclusion, the forum features numerous receptions and networking opportunities, and free, onsite diversity and inclusion coaching for pre-registered attendees.

Sponsorship opportunities and Forum Marketplace exhibitor booths still are available. Visit the website to learn more about scholarships and volunteer opportunities.

The forum began in 1988 as a two-hour video conference and has grown to be the largest diversity and inclusion conference in the country. In addition to its professional staff, more than 60 volunteers participate on a variety of committees, and more than 150 volunteers will help staff the conference. The forum is housed at the University of St. Thomas’ Office for Mission. Target Corporation is the 2017 lead sponsor.