The deadline dates for the Tuition Remission Program, Tuition Exchange Program, and Catholic College Cooperative Tuition Exchange (CCCTE) Program are fast approaching.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Last day to submit applications for the Tuition Remission Program for Fall 2017. To receive Tuition Remission benefits at St. Thomas for Fall 2017, the appropriate tuition remission application must be received by the Benefits Office by this date.

Friday, Sept. 15, 2017: Last day to submit applications for the Tuition Exchange Program for the 2018-2919 academic year. To apply for one of the six scholarships available for the Tuition Exchange Program, applications must be received in the Benefits Office by this date.

Now through March 1, 2018: The Benefits Office has also begun accepting applications on a first-come, first serve basis for the Catholic College Cooperative Tuition Exchange Program. The priority deadline date is not until March 1, 2018 for the 2018-2019 academic year. However, each host institution your dependent applies to may have a different deadline date, which may be in early Fall. Additionally, some host institutions limit the number of scholarships. We highly recommend you reach out to the host institution to ensure you are submitting your application to the Benefits Office early enough to meet their deadline dates.

For more information about these programs, please see our website and review the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for each program. You may also contact the Benefits Office at 651-962-6520 or via email at TuitionRemission@stthomas.edu.