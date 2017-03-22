The University of St. Thomas Sacred Arts Festival, an annual series of events focusing on artistic traditions that explore humanity’s understanding of the divine, will feature several events this spring.

This year’s theme, “Sacred Spaces,” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas architect Emmanuel-Louis Masqueray’s death. Best known as the architect of the Cathedral of St. Paul, Masqueray designed three buildings on the St. Thomas campus, including its iconic chapel.

An exhibit of Masqueray’s work will be on display in the O’Shaughnessy Educational Center lobby through May 19.

Other events also will be held on the university’s St. Paul campus. They are:

Premiere American early music performers The Rose Ensemble will present a pre-concert lecture at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, followed by a performance of “Musique et Masqueray” from 3-5 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. The Rose Ensemble Concert is a ticketed event; all other events are free and open to the public.

A performance on sacred spaces by Student Chamber and vocal music performances will be held from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the Anderson Student Center foyer.

Four St. Thomas faculty members will present “Creating Sacred Space,” a talk about creating sacred spaces through the lenses of architecture, ritual and social history. It will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in O’Shaughnessy Educational Center auditorium. The event is co-sponsored with the Jay Philips Center for Interfaith Learning.

Minnesota writers Bao Phi and Sequoia Nagamatsu will read from their work and discuss the meaning of sacred spaces in the Twin Cities from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Great Room (second floor) of the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library.

The festival’s final event, a concert featuring titular organist of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Vincent Dubois, will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.

For a list of events with times, dates and locations, visit stthomas.edu/saf or call (651) 962-5793.