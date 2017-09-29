The St. Thomas annual Faculty and Staff Charitable Giving Campaign begins Monday, Oct. 9, and continues through Friday, Oct. 13.

This year’s campaign musters the resources of the Greater Twin Cities United Way, which partners with a host of area nonprofits, companies and individual donors to make a big impact in our metro area, working to close gaps in education and jobs, providing better funding for early childhood education and boosting safety-net resources for people in crisis.

All faculty and staff are encouraged to make a gift or pledge to United Way via its online giving portal, which can be found at https://www.gtcuw.org/campaign/stthomas. It’s easy and quick – and a great way to demonstrate the power of “One University” in supporting its community.

During St. Thomas’ campaign, the university’s new Center for the Common Good will host four half-hour “Coffee for the Common Good” events, sponsored by the Office for Mission, to introduce four United Way partners and their involvement opportunities. Rachel Holm, director of relationship management for the Greater Twin Cities United Way, also will be present at each.

Take a coffee break and have a sweet treat at one of the sessions.

Coffees for the Common Good

St. Paul campus sessions:

8:30-9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the Iversen Hearth Room (Room 340), Anderson Student Center: Meet Mary McKeown, president of Keystone Community Services, based at the nearby Merriam Park Community Center in St. Paul. Keystone operates three food shelves and provides other services to people in need.

8:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Iversen Hearth Room (Room 340), Anderson Student Center: Meet Otis Zanders, president and CEO of Ujamaa Place, which assists young African-American men (18-30) who are economically disadvantaged and have experienced repeated cycles of failure.

8:30-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the Iversen Hearth Room (Room 340), Anderson Student Center: Meet Jessie Sorenson, senior vice president for advancement and public engagement at Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Catholic Charities serves those most in need and advocates for justice in our community.

Minneapolis campus:

12:30-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Room 252, Terrence Murphy Hall: Meet Sondra Samuels, executive director of Northside Achievement Zone, a collaboration of organizations and schools partnering with families in North Minneapolis to prepare children to graduate from high school ready for college.

Watch your email soon for more about this year’s Faculty and Staff Charitable Giving-United Way Campaign.

Questions? Call the Office for Mission, (651) 962-5200.