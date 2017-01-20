The Society for the Doctrinal Affectation of Baroque Music opens its 2017 season with a free concert of chamber and organ music at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in St. Mary’s Chapel, located at on the far western end of Summit Avenue on the campus of the Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity of the University of St. Thomas. The chapel’s address is 2260 Summit Ave.

The concert features St. Thomas professors and members of the Society for the Doctrinal Affectation of Baroque Music: organist and harpsichordist David Jenkins and guitarist Christopher Kachian.

A third society member, St. Thomas art historian Michelle Nordtorp-Madson, will present her popular minilectures about the art and architecture that was popular during Bach’s time.

Guest artists also will include violist Gerry Gaul and violinist Cece Gaul.

Selections for the evening include works by Bach, Handel, Buxtehude and others.

The society’s program notes explain that it “is dedicated to stylish performances of early musical artifacts with nonconventional instrumentation. The society’s artistic mission is to arouse the elevated passions of modern audiences through elegant interpretations informed by the latest in historical discovery.”

More information about the society is available at (651) 962-5858.