The Accounts Payable Department announces the standard mileage reimbursement rate for 2017 is 53.5 cents per mile for University of St. Thomas business use of personal vehicle. Note: This rate is one-half cent per mile below the 2016 rate of 54 cents per mile and is in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Employee mileage reimbursements for business use of personal vehicle will be calculated at the 53.5 cents per mile rate for travel on or after Jan. 1, 2017.

For more information email Accounts Payable.