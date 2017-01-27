Students, staff and faculty are invited to nominate a graduating senior for a new undergraduate student commencement speaker process.

Graduating seniors who are eligible are welcomed to self-nominate. To be eligible, students must be a graduating senior with a 3.0 GPA or above, and be in good standing with the university.

Nominations from students, staff and faculty will be accepted until 4 .p.m Weds, Feb. 15. Eligible students will be invited to submit materials to the committee, including a topic proposal and outline for the speech. The committee will review application materials and invite finalists to present a draft of their speech. Following these presentations, the committee will select one finalist to serve as the speaker for the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 20.