Zachary Lang, Michelle Miller and Alex Spanton have been voted finalists for the 2017 Tommie Award.

Preliminary voting for the 17 nominees ended Wednesday, Dec. 7. Finalists were selected by a vote of students, faculty and staff. The vote to determine the Tommie Award winner will be held Feb. 7-9. To review resumes and testimonials for each finalist, visit the Tommie Award website.

The 15 other nominees include: Mackenzie Burke, Tiara Gown, Ellie Henkemeyer, Scott Laska, Bridget McGivern, Mary Naughton, Bekka Peterson, Maria Post, Elizabeth Reynolds, Ellie Rowland, Sarah Rumon, Gabrielle Ryan, Maria Silva Olvera and Shannon Twiss.

The Tommie Award has been presented since 1931 to a St. Thomas senior. It recognizes achievement in scholarship, leadership and campus involvement, and represents the highest ideals of the university.

The Tommie Award is sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs. For more information, contact Vern Klobassa, (651) 962-6464.