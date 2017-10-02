The Office of Human Resources evaluates the St. Thomas’ benefit plans and programs on an ongoing basis. Each summer, we take an in-depth look at our benefits and determine what they will cost for the next calendar year. We are pleased to be able to offer our employees a comprehensive benefits package that is competitive in terms of coverage and costs.

For the last 10 years, our total medical costs specifically have gone up an average of 4.8 percent annually, and St. Thomas has paid for 70 percent of the total aggregate cost on average. Over the past year, our total medical costs have gone up 3.6 percent. In the past, we have examined cost increases and determined how much of the total increase the university can absorb.

Last month, President Julie Sullivan made the decision to keep 2018 medical and dental rates the same as in calendar year 2017. This means that your costs for medical and dental coverage will not change (assuming you keep the same medical plan option and coverage tier). In addition, all premiums for all other benefits are also not changing.

St. Thomas recognizes that the last two years have been very challenging for our employees. While St. Thomas is not able to guarantee an offset to benefits plan increases on an ongoing basis, the decision to have St. Thomas pay for this year’s 3.6 percent increase is our way of saying thank you for your extra efforts as we continue to implement our St. Thomas 2020 Strategic Plan, explore new academic programs and enhance our students’ experience. Your efforts help St. Thomas accomplish its mission.

Annual enrollment will run from Nov. 1-15.

Now is the time to start preparing for annual enrollment.

Make sure you are able to log onto Murphy Online because most elections will need to be done online. This is especially true for hourly employees who do not log onto the network on a regular basis. Call ITS Tech Desk at (651) 962-6230 if you forgot your username or need to reset your password. To verify your identify, ITS will ask for the last four digits of your social security number and your birth date. Start thinking about your benefit needs for next year and whether your current elections are working for you and your family. Start gathering information that will help you make informed benefit decisions. For example, do you need to get copies of your Explanation of Benefits from Blue Cross or from your current provider if not enrolled in one of our medical plan options? Sign up for an Annual Enrollment Information session through Leadership Academy. Sessions will be held in both campuses.

Watch your email box for the Annual Benefit and Enrollment Guide for 2018, which will be distributed the week of Oct. 16.

If you have questions, contact the Benefits Office at benefits@stthomas.edu or (651) 962-6520.