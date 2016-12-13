The Office of Study Abroad is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s annual Study Abroad Photo Contest. Photo submissions highlight the varied experiences of our Tommies abroad and the many ways in which St. Thomas students are engaging globally. The Office of Study Abroad thanks all contest entrants for the opportunity to see the world through your eyes.

Photos were submitted in four categories. First-, second- and third-place winners in each category received cash prizes:

The Global Classroom: photos that capture the learning that occurs outside the traditional classroom walls

A Sense of Place: photos that capture the unique landscape and culture of the host country

Tommies Abroad: photos of St. Thomas students that reflect the overall study abroad experience and/or Tommie pride

Most Epic Selfie: a new category this year! Students submitted photos that were posted and voted on through the Study Abroad Facebook page

The Office of Study Abroad thanks judges from the following divisions for their time and assistance in selecting our winners:

Marketing, Insights and Communications

Career Development Center

Dean of Students Office

International Students and Scholars

Institutional Advancement

Admissions

Art History Department

Financial Aid Office

Office of Study Abroad

The winning photos will be on display in O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library in Coffee Bene, the Anderson Student Center, and on the Study Abroad website and Facebook page.

Congratulations, winners! (Click photos to expand into slideshow.)