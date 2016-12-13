The Office of Study Abroad is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s annual Study Abroad Photo Contest. Photo submissions highlight the varied experiences of our Tommies abroad and the many ways in which St. Thomas students are engaging globally. The Office of Study Abroad thanks all contest entrants for the opportunity to see the world through your eyes.
Photos were submitted in four categories. First-, second- and third-place winners in each category received cash prizes:
- The Global Classroom: photos that capture the learning that occurs outside the traditional classroom walls
- A Sense of Place: photos that capture the unique landscape and culture of the host country
- Tommies Abroad: photos of St. Thomas students that reflect the overall study abroad experience and/or Tommie pride
- Most Epic Selfie: a new category this year! Students submitted photos that were posted and voted on through the Study Abroad Facebook page
The Office of Study Abroad thanks judges from the following divisions for their time and assistance in selecting our winners:
Marketing, Insights and Communications
Career Development Center
Dean of Students Office
International Students and Scholars
Institutional Advancement
Admissions
Art History Department
Financial Aid Office
Office of Study Abroad
The winning photos will be on display in O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library in Coffee Bene, the Anderson Student Center, and on the Study Abroad website and Facebook page.
Congratulations, winners!
First place, Tommies Abroad: Nick Hable, Costa Rica. “Hidden Oasis in the Costa Rican Jungle: This photo shows our biology study abroad group holding the St. Thomas flag with a pristine waterfall in the background. This was in the middle of the Costa Rican jungle, next to Rara Avis, and we came across this after our four-hour hike into the jungle. This remote location is virtually untouched by humans, has a livelihood of animals and indigenous plants, and has little access to water and electricity. This location showed how simple life can be and it also changed our perspectives on how we view society in the United States.”
Second place, Tommies Abroad: John Burns, Capri, Italy. “Tommies for the Common Good: After a private boat tour around the island and riding a 15-minute individual chair lift, we enjoyed lunch with a beautiful view from the top of the Capri mountain.”
Third place, Tommies Abroad: Mary Naughton, Arcadia Istanbul, Turkey. “Making a Mark: On my second morning in Prague I woke up early to watch the sunrise from the St. Charles Bridge and then to go find the John Lennon Wall. Knowing the tradition of the wall, I brought paints with me and left a little piece of my Minnesota and UST pride for future Tommies to come.”
Honorable mention, Tommies Abroad: Katelyn Drankoff, Scotland. “Scottish Escape: This picture was taken on the London Business Semester group trip to Scotland. Escaping the hustle and bustle of London, our group retreated to the countrysides of Scotland and instantly fell in love with the natural beauty, culture and atmosphere. This is a place so utterly beautiful, pictures and words could never do the landscape justice; I guess you will just have to travel to Scotland to experience it for yourself.”
Honorable mention, Tommies Abroad: Erin Kern, Cusco Peru. “PERUsing the Landscape: Student Zach Beckman observes the landscape outside of Cusco, Peru, atop the Saksaywaman citadel built by the Incas.”
First place, Sense of Place: Meghan Peterson, London. “Camden Market: This photo was taken at Camden Market in London. Camden Market is near the Central London district next to Regent’s Canal known as Little Venice. It is one of London’s most diverse neighborhoods, a place Amy Winehouse called home and a shopping bazaar full of market stalls selling everything from vintage clothing to incense to patterned bow ties, and full of restaurants like the Cereal Killer Cafe. I was drawn to this particular stall because of its vibrant colors and array of patterns.”
Second place, Sense of Place: Cassi Noel, Granada, Spain. “Mosaic Decor: La Alhambra, whose name translates to ‘Red Castle,’ is the city’s main highlight, filled with ornate Muslim art, architecture and history that has survived numerous centuries. This image was captured within its walls and provides an example of the beautiful tiling work that can be found throughout its many rooms and corridors. The palace and fortress are located on a hilltop overlooking the entire city of Granada, which gives visitors a picturesque view to complement the breathtaking intricacies of the buildings themselves.”
Third place, Sense of Place: Ashley Worachek, Melbourne, Australia. “Street Art Gallery: In Melbourne, people pay for an area on the wall to display their work. This is one of the most popular alleys in the whole city. The work changes quite often so many pictures down the alley will be unique.”
Honorable mention, Sense of Place: Madeline Davenport, Uttar Pradesh, India. “Peaceful Gathering: Buddhist monks gather at Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, India, where the Buddha is rumored to have spent 24 holy seasons. Hundreds of monks visit this holy site as part of a pilgrimage they complete during their lifetimes.”
Honorable mention, Sense of Place: Erin Engstran, Canberra, Australia. “Canberra Sunset: This photo was taken outside our hotel in Canberra, Australia. As we were standing in the field and watching the sunset, kangaroos started emerging from the trees and filled the whole area. This photo captures my favorite moment from this study abroad trip because it was a truly unique experience that could not have happened anywhere else.”
First place, Most Epic Selfie: Ashley Worachek, Brisbane, Australia. “Meet My Friday Roo! At Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, you can get up close and personal with the kangaroos. The renowned animal sure is in abundance here in Oz, but it’s pretty hard to take a selfie when they are running, or should I say hopping, wild!”
Second place, Most Epic Selfie: Mary Naughton, Southern Turkey. “No Insurance Forms Needed: This photo was taken while paragliding over the Pamukkale thermal baths in southern Turkey. I asked the gentleman if my flip-flops were an issue and his response was that my helmet was optional.”
Third place, Most Epic Selfie: Jacob Charbonneau, Capri, Italy. “Mountain View: The photo was taken near the top of the mountain on the island of Capri. After hiking the terrain for a while, I stopped to take this selfie as we were making our descent to the edge of the cliffs. There is a haze in the pictures from the parting clouds due to how high up we were. The colors of the waters and the other part of the island were beautiful to look upon.”
First place, Global Classroom: Nick Hable, Costa Rica. “Our Costa Rican Guide Rudy: This photo was taken at an organic pineapple farm in Costa Rica next to one of the world’s leading biological stations, La Selva. This farm is unique because it does not use any pesticides or chemicals, which helps protect and sustain the environment. The people in this photo from left to right are Madison Gonsior, Emma Squires-Sperling, Mckenna Reid, Nick Hable, Ethan Ridgewell and our local guide Rudy.”
Second place, Global Classroom: Jacob Charbonneau, Italy. “Herculaneum Locker Room: Group photo of the Rome Core students standing in the locker room of the excavated Herculaneum locker room that was buried in 79 A.D. when Mount Vesuvius erupted. Our tour guide is on the ground pointing out the mosaic floor and its beauty.”
Third place, Global Classroom: Sarah Craig, Ecuador. “Los Manglares: Taking a break from trudging though the mangroves on the Ecuadorian coast. These mangroves are being destroyed at an alarming rate due to the ever-growing shrimp farming industry. Without the protection these mangroves offer, the coastal areas are much more susceptible to natural disasters – not to mention the habitat loss that occurs.”
Honorable mention, Global Classroom: Iyten Soud, Cairo, Egypt. “Cultural Horizons of Egypt: This photo was taken on a solo trip to the pyramids and this historical nature of the view caught my eye. I had to snap a picture. As a native Egyptian myself, I wanted to ‘study abroad’ like a true Egyptian.”
